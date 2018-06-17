Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, “Wayfair continues to benefit from improving direct retail business across all the regions. Moreover, the company’s robust sites continue to drive its sales. Further growing numbers of orders from new as well as repeated customers indicates the strong performance of the company. The company stays confident about growth in markets, namely, Canada, U.K. and Germany as the company has made efforts to expand its house-brand offerings in these countries. Additionally, the launch of French language site and CastleGate facility in Canada remains positive. However, increasing advertising expenditures and mounting investment expenses pose a risk to margin expansion. Notably, the stock has slightly underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past 12 months.”

W has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Wedbush cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wayfair to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $110.87 on Thursday. Wayfair has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $426,057.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,501.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $63,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,889. Insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Wayfair by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

