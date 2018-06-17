ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Increased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP in the first quarter valued at about $42,373,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP during the 4th quarter worth about $29,862,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,845,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,008,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,519,000.

Get ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $65.44. 1,323,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,829. ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $69.19.

About ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.