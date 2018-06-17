Navient Corp (NAVI) Shares Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,134,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,993,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 5,718.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,551,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after buying an additional 3,490,001 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,410,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after buying an additional 2,489,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,717,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.75 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Navient traded down $0.38, reaching $13.11, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 20,183,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,064. Navient Corp has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. Navient had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

