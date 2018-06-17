WBI Investments Inc. Sells 10,165 Shares of Seagate Technology (STX)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $87,422,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after buying an additional 846,230 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $23,572,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 90.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after buying an additional 517,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $19,561,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $5,905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 23,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,351,185.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,487 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,746 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STX opened at $58.43 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.51.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.