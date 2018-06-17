WCOIN (WIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26,334.00

WCOIN (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. One WCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WCOIN has a market cap of $318,770.00 and $26,334.00 worth of WCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WCOIN has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003553 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00598594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00261547 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00047481 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00094761 BTC.

About WCOIN

WCOIN was first traded on December 24th, 2017. WCOIN’s total supply is 56,642,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,569,267 tokens. WCOIN’s official website is www.wawllet.com. WCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wawllet.

WCOIN Token Trading

WCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

