Comparing WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) & Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) and WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of WD-40 shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of WD-40 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orion Engineered Carbons and WD-40’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Engineered Carbons $1.33 billion 1.48 $75.53 million $1.63 20.25 WD-40 $380.51 million 5.51 $52.93 million $3.72 40.48

Orion Engineered Carbons has higher revenue and earnings than WD-40. Orion Engineered Carbons is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WD-40, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Engineered Carbons and WD-40’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Engineered Carbons 5.88% 122.61% 9.47% WD-40 14.29% 39.25% 14.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and WD-40, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Engineered Carbons 0 2 6 0 2.75 WD-40 0 3 0 0 2.00

Orion Engineered Carbons currently has a consensus price target of $28.43, indicating a potential downside of 13.85%. WD-40 has a consensus price target of $125.67, indicating a potential downside of 16.56%. Given Orion Engineered Carbons’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Orion Engineered Carbons is more favorable than WD-40.

Volatility & Risk

Orion Engineered Carbons has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WD-40 has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Orion Engineered Carbons pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. WD-40 pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Orion Engineered Carbons pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WD-40 pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orion Engineered Carbons is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Orion Engineered Carbons beats WD-40 on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.à r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.a r.l.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. The company also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, it offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand name; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand name; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It offers products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers in North, Central, and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

