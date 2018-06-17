33,040 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.2% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Welch Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson opened at $122.61 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $328.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Vetr lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $134.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.23.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

