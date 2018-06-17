WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walt Disney by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,032,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $648,599,000 after buying an additional 1,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $131,539,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,379,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $261,560,000 after buying an additional 1,045,220 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,812,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $517,416,000 after buying an additional 1,041,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,044,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $398,659,000 after buying an additional 1,028,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.13 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

