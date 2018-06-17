WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $361,000 Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $664,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,089.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $37.52.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.