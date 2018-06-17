WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,153,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,144,948,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $670,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,614,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,827,000 after purchasing an additional 576,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Align Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 719,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,846,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,919,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total transaction of $502,745.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,141.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.38, for a total transaction of $3,323,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,434 shares of company stock valued at $51,437,919 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.44.

ALGN opened at $362.66 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.01 and a 52 week high of $370.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $436.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

