Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in AbbVie by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie opened at $99.57 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 186.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.51.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.