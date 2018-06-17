Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given a $6.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Wedbush set a $6.00 target price on Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a report released on Wednesday, May 30th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZNGA. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $3.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.47.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Zynga has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 144.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.05 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 2.57%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 340,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,999.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $208,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 7.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 204,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 13.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,293,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 27,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

