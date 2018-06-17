Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 30th. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics opened at $30.49 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of -0.34. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 3,296 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $108,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen George Dilly sold 29,457 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $908,159.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,629,104.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,493 shares of company stock worth $11,580,119. Company insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,984,000 after buying an additional 334,618 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,813,000 after buying an additional 338,983 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,838,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,959,000 after buying an additional 731,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,356,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after buying an additional 210,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.