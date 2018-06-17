Weir Group (WEIR) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research report released on Friday, June 8th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,360 ($31.42) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Numis Securities raised shares of Weir Group to an add rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.29) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 2,350 ($31.29) to GBX 2,450 ($32.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Weir Group to a top pick rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.62) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,323.82 ($30.94).

Shares of Weir Group opened at GBX 2,022 ($26.92) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,696 ($22.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,326 ($30.97).

In related news, insider Clare Chapman acquired 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,180 ($29.02) per share, with a total value of £9,940.80 ($13,234.99). Also, insider Christopher Morgan sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,262 ($30.12), for a total transaction of £47,298.42 ($62,972.20).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

