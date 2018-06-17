Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) Receives News Impact Score of 0.34

Media headlines about Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 47.9814014857059 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund traded up $0.02, reaching $5.65, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 87,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,577. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%.

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund.

