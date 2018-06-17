Nordson (NDSN) Given a $135.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 price objective on Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.60.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.55. 374,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Nordson has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $151.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.98 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 972.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,721.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

