Wells Fargo & Co Cuts United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Price Target to $45.00

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $57.00 price objective on United Natural Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $34.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.44.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $52.69.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Traficanti sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $314,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,558.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 3,013.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 139,876 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 92,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

