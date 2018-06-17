Insider Selling: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) EVP Sells 25,567 Shares of Stock

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co opened at $54.98 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $267.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,957,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,311,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,705,000 after acquiring an additional 584,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,213,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,018,000 after acquiring an additional 722,334 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,024,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017,222 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.4% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 26,335,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,064,000 after acquiring an additional 368,667 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $54.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

