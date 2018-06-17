Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $13.36 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 2.6% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co traded up $0.24, hitting $54.98, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 35,715,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,240,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $268.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.10 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

