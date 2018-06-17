Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,087 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,311,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,705,000 after buying an additional 584,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 17.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,143,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,888,000 after buying an additional 5,305,125 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.4% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 26,335,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,064,000 after buying an additional 368,667 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,007,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,216,000 after buying an additional 1,222,262 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,220,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,531,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.98. 35,715,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,240,405. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $268.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

