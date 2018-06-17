Glb X FUNDS/Glb X MSCI NORWAY E (NORW) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Glb X FUNDS/Glb X MSCI NORWAY E (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 22.20% of Glb X FUNDS/Glb X MSCI NORWAY E worth $35,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NORW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Glb X FUNDS/Glb X MSCI NORWAY E in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Glb X FUNDS/Glb X MSCI NORWAY E in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Glb X FUNDS/Glb X MSCI NORWAY E by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,639,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Glb X FUNDS/Glb X MSCI NORWAY E by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 746,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 18,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Glb X FUNDS/Glb X MSCI NORWAY E in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000.

Shares of Glb X FUNDS/Glb X MSCI NORWAY E opened at $14.58 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Glb X FUNDS/Glb X MSCI NORWAY E has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

