Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,693,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.68% of Mueller Industries worth $70,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 75,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. 404,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,806. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $640.06 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

MLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.