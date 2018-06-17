Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 176,424 Shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,424 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.36% of Aspen Insurance worth $36,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its position in Aspen Insurance by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 163,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Insurance opened at $42.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Aspen Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AHL. ValuEngine cut Aspen Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

