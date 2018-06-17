Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $71.25 Million Stake in Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,822,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.82% of Conduent worth $71,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CNDT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. 1,456,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of -0.74. Conduent Inc has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $21.06.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Conduent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conduent from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

