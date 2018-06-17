Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Price

Press coverage about Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wendys earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.426864752568 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

WEN opened at $17.86 on Friday. Wendys has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $380.56 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

Wendys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $16.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

In other Wendys news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,405,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $39,518,947.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,893,461 shares in the company, valued at $162,549,564.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $11,897,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,141.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,894,292 shares of company stock valued at $64,045,118. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

