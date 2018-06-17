Werner Enterprises (WERN) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) by 3,308.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 569,758 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 0.81% of Werner Enterprises worth $21,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 87,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Werner Enterprises traded up $0.60, hitting $39.10, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 962,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,234. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $562.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Werner Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In other news, Director Diane K. Duren acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.19 per share, with a total value of $253,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,321.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

