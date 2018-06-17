Werner Enterprises (WERN) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WERN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Werner Enterprises opened at $39.10 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $562.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.05%.

In other news, Director Diane K. Duren purchased 7,000 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.19 per share, with a total value of $253,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,321.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.