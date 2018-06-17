Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 815.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 53.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, CFO William J. Federici sold 42,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $4,119,282.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,737.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Malone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,869 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,762. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.00. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.02 and a 12 month high of $103.36.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.87 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.