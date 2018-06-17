West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) will announce sales of $424.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.00 million to $426.80 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $397.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $415.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of WST stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,442. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $80.02 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 800,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other news, CFO William J. Federici sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $4,531,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,525,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.