Westn ASSET Hig/SH (HYI) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.51

Headlines about Westn ASSET Hig/SH (NYSE:HYI) have been trending very positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westn ASSET Hig/SH earned a coverage optimism score of 0.51 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2593843139852 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Westn ASSET Hig/SH opened at $14.62 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Westn ASSET Hig/SH has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%.

Westn ASSET Hig/SH Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management investment fund. It provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed income portfolio with a limited term structure. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

