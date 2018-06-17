Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset Mortgage Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2612666297668 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital opened at $10.61 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 415.70 and a quick ratio of 415.70. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $447.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, insider Jennifer Murphy bought 10,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, and other financial assets.

