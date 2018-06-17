Western Digital Corp (WDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will report $5.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.08 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $20.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.58 billion to $20.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $22.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,796. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $106.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 53,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $5,332,791.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,819,573.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry T. Denero sold 6,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $556,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,305.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,336 shares of company stock worth $15,588,216 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 53.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

