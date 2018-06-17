New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 42,834 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218,469 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,834 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.41% of Western Digital worth $112,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 53.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,494,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,824,000 after purchasing an additional 307,838 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry T. Denero sold 6,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $556,039.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,305.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 16,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,336,319.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,466.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,830 shares of company stock worth $9,174,733. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Western Digital traded down $1.95, hitting $80.60, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 5,520,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,905. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. Western Digital had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

