Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP) vs. Williams Companies (WMB) Critical Analysis

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE: WGP) and Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Western Gas Equity Partners alerts:

Western Gas Equity Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Williams Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Western Gas Equity Partners pays out 132.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Williams Companies pays out 215.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Gas Equity Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Western Gas Equity Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Gas Equity Partners and Williams Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Gas Equity Partners $2.25 billion 3.46 $376.60 million $1.72 20.65 Williams Companies $8.03 billion 2.75 $2.17 billion $0.63 42.33

Williams Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Western Gas Equity Partners. Western Gas Equity Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Western Gas Equity Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Williams Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Williams Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Western Gas Equity Partners and Williams Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Gas Equity Partners 18.52% 10.15% 4.94% Williams Companies 24.02% 3.61% 1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Western Gas Equity Partners and Williams Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Gas Equity Partners 0 4 6 0 2.60 Williams Companies 0 2 12 0 2.86

Western Gas Equity Partners presently has a consensus target price of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.22%. Williams Companies has a consensus target price of $33.17, suggesting a potential upside of 24.36%. Given Williams Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Williams Companies is more favorable than Western Gas Equity Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Western Gas Equity Partners has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams Companies has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Williams Companies beats Western Gas Equity Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Gas Equity Partners

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas. Western Gas Equity Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Equity Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. The company also owns and operates a natural gas pipeline system extending from the San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington; gulfstream natural gas pipeline system extending from the Mobile Bay area in Alabama to markets in Florida; and constitution pipeline that would connect its gathering system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in New York. In addition, it provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing, and compression services; natural gas liquids production, fractionation, storage, marketing, and transportation services; and deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation services. The company transports and stores natural gas to local natural gas distribution companies, municipal utilities, direct industrial users, electric power generators, and natural gas marketers and producers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 13,600 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Gas Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Gas Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.