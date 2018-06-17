Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.05

Headlines about Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Gas Equity Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.3661807131958 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Western Gas Equity Partners traded down $1.03, reaching $35.51, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 326,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Western Gas Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $437.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Western Gas Equity Partners will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This is an increase from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Western Gas Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 132.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Gas Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Western Gas Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Western Gas Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 target price on Western Gas Equity Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

About Western Gas Equity Partners

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

