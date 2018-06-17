Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) Short Interest Up 67.4% in May

Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,291,099 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the April 30th total of 1,966,538 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,358 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on Western Gas Equity Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Western Gas Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

WGP stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. Western Gas Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.06 million. Western Gas Equity Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Western Gas Equity Partners will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.569 dividend. This is an increase from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Western Gas Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGP. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Western Gas Equity Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

