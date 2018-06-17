Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Increases Holdings in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,979,000 after purchasing an additional 242,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,380,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after acquiring an additional 135,933 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in WestRock by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,323,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after acquiring an additional 259,148 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in WestRock by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,074,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in WestRock by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,867,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,016,000 after acquiring an additional 215,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on WestRock from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

Shares of WRK opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. WestRock Co has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. analysts forecast that WestRock Co will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

