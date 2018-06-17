WGL (WGL) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

News articles about WGL (NYSE:WGL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WGL earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.4128242582824 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of WGL traded up $0.07, hitting $88.52, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 577,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. WGL has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $88.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

WGL (NYSE:WGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. WGL had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $886.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.00 million. sell-side analysts expect that WGL will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. WGL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th.

WGL Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells and delivers natural gas; and provides energy-related products and services. The company operates through four segments: Regulated Utility, Retail Energy-Marketing, Commercial Energy Systems, and Midstream Energy Services. The Regulated Utility segment sells and delivers natural gas to retail customers; and owns full and partial interests in underground natural gas storage facilities, including pipeline delivery facilities located in and around Hampshire County, West Virginia.

