White Elm Capital LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

White Elm Capital LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.1% of White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 16,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock opened at $524.52 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.62 and a 12 month high of $594.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a $2.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $11.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $623.00 to $614.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $678.00 to $682.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.62.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.84, for a total value of $257,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $530.95 per share, for a total transaction of $530,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,066 shares of company stock worth $558,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

