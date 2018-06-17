Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group traded down $1.88, hitting $908.12, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $786.23 and a 52-week high of $920.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 167.81% and a return on equity of 0.82%. analysts predict that White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lawrence Seelig sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.00, for a total transaction of $2,577,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,446 shares in the company, valued at $15,265,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.49, for a total value of $979,539.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,241,647.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

