Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Insider Joel Maxwell Armstrong Purchases 5,650 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) insider Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.50.

Whitecap Resources traded down C$0.10, reaching C$8.31, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,258. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$7.40 and a one year high of C$10.36.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$361.12 million during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.91%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Laurentian raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, GMP Securities dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.08.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

