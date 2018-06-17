Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)’s share price fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.41 and last traded at $46.78. 8,399,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 4,963,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. KLR Group upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $49.00 price objective on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 69.88%. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,004 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 25,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

