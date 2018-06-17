Wi Coin (WIC) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Wi Coin (CURRENCY:WIC) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Wi Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Wi Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Wi Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wi Coin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015488 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00595440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00255323 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00046745 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00095836 BTC.

Wi Coin Token Profile

Wi Coin launched on October 24th, 2017. Wi Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wi Coin is www.cryptowi.com. Wi Coin’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto.

Wi Coin Token Trading

Wi Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wi Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wi Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wi Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

