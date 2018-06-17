Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD) Receives $23.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Wildhorse Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Wildhorse Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wildhorse Resource Development from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 28th.

Get Wildhorse Resource Development alerts:

Shares of Wildhorse Resource Development traded down $0.82, hitting $26.98, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,034. Wildhorse Resource Development has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.64.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Wildhorse Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Wildhorse Resource Development will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wildhorse Resource Development news, insider Terence W. Lynch sold 10,800 shares of Wildhorse Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $295,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,015.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Saad Habachy sold 20,000 shares of Wildhorse Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,481 shares in the company, valued at $8,230,431.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,121 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 30,326 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period.

Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.