Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $855.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.79 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

In other news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $31,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,530 shares of company stock worth $15,240,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,042,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,528,000 after acquiring an additional 555,116 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.