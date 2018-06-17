DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) EVP William J. Tennis Sells 30,000 Shares

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,722.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DiamondRock Hospitality opened at $12.17 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.37 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 4.77%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,260,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,117,000 after purchasing an additional 706,208 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 8,397,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,594 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,952,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,168,000 after acquiring an additional 164,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,601,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,152 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. As of February 26, 2018, the Company owns 28 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms.

