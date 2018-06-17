Haemonetics Co. (HAE) CFO Sells $39,410.25 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total transaction of $39,410.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William P. Mr. Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 25th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $39,325.16.

Shares of Haemonetics traded down $4.62, hitting $91.13, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 8,507,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,480. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $233.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,627,000 after acquiring an additional 253,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1,765.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,183,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,588,000 after buying an additional 1,120,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 977,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,750,000 after buying an additional 100,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,047,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 287.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,552,000 after buying an additional 401,164 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

