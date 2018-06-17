Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Given “Buy” Rating at Williams Capital

Williams Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) in a report published on Wednesday, May 23rd. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens set a $15.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. KeyCorp set a $13.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Oasis Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.52 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.93.

NYSE OAS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,713,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 600.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The energy producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.13 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $366,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,232,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,565.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 19,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $228,253.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 257,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,181 shares of company stock valued at $791,174. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,860,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,112,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,012,000 after buying an additional 1,128,575 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,808,937 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,853,000 after buying an additional 1,052,304 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,094,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after buying an additional 1,779,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,591,187 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after buying an additional 216,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

