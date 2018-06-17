Deutsche Bank Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $53.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $47.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.31. 2,439,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,781. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $286.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $203,759.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 97,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $5,310,682.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,104.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,238. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,807,000 after buying an additional 576,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.