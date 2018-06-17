Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, May 24th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Williams-Sonoma traded up $1.46, hitting $62.31, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 2,439,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,781. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $286.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $203,759.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $466,696.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,347 shares of company stock worth $7,615,238. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $1,509,000.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

